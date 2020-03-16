William P. LaSalle

In Loving Memory Of My Husband William P. LaSalle On His 8th Anniversary In Heaven. You are always with us, in our hearts and minds, sending us love and guidance.

Still loving and missing you, Your Wife, Sandy, Children and Family

