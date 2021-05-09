VALPARAISO, IN - William P. Nuce, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born March 17, 1930 in McKeesport, PA to Clarence and Catherine (Snyder) Nuce. William was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from U.S. Steel. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Valparaiso. William lived his final years, surrounded by loving staff and friends, at Life Care Center of Valparaiso. He enjoyed fishing and loved to eat out, finishing a meal with a piece of cherry pie.