William P. Nuce

March 17, 1930 - May 7, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - William P. Nuce, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born March 17, 1930 in McKeesport, PA to Clarence and Catherine (Snyder) Nuce. William was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from U.S. Steel. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Valparaiso. William lived his final years, surrounded by loving staff and friends, at Life Care Center of Valparaiso. He enjoyed fishing and loved to eat out, finishing a meal with a piece of cherry pie.

William is survived by his children, Patty (Larkin) Lail, Robert (Michelle) Nuce, and Kevin Nuce; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives: Elsie Nuce in 1985 and Martha Nuce in 2012; and four siblings.

Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 3:30-4:30 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:30 PM. Private burial of ashes will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Portage.

