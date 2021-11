In Loving Memory Of William P. "Peter" Jarrett On His First Anniversary In Heaven. William P. Jarrett passed away unexpectedly, one year ago today, on November 17, 2020. Our brother was an intelligent man who loved his family and influenced countless lives. He held a multitude of accomplishments and achievements. Peter will continue to be greatly missed by all who loved him dearly. We will keep looking forward and pressing on. Rest in peace. Happy One Year Anniversary, Sister, Willie Ann, Brother, Raynard and Families