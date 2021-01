HIGHLAND, IN — William P. Wilson, 77, of Highland, IN, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Lorraine Wilson, and brother, Bruce Wilson. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Charlene Wilson; son, Keith (Lora) Wilson; and daughters, Tracey Wilson and Kristine (Jeff) Goss. In honor of his wishes, no services are being held. See full obituary at www.hillsidefhcares.com.