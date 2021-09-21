William R. "Bill" Heiser
April 27, 1935 - Sept. 17, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - William R. "Bill" Heiser, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra Heiser (nee Golumbeck); children: Dan (Robin) Heiser, Paul (Valerie) Heiser, Angie (Neil) Jillson, Kim (Chris) Rich, Kathy Monet and Brady Heiser; grandchildren: Dana Albrecht, Chris Albrecht, Robbie Heiser, Mia Heiser, Davi Heiser, Kevin Jillson, Cody Jillson, Kait Rich, Keith Rich and Jeffery Monet; great-grandchild, Braxtyn Monet; brothers: Gary (Nancy) Heiser and Dave (Kathy) Heiser; sisters: Janet Brooks, Judy (Jack) Brandt, Sally Heiser, Nancy (Mike) Davidson and Linda (James) Vavrina; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Florian and Lois Heiser; brother, Tom Heiser; and sister, MaryLou Elliott.
Bill was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 1953 and completed Purdue's one-year Building Construction program. Bill was a Supervisor at LTV Steel and an Army Veteran. He enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing and digging into family genealogy. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Friends and family are invited to process to Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 for Funeral Service beginning at 4:30 pm with Pastor Matt Canady officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bill's name to the family to support Veteran's Programs.
Visit Bill's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.