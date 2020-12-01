William R. "Bill" Lindgren

Bill was born in Hibbing, MN on August 6, 1929 and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1947. He attended Hibbing Junior College, followed by University of Minnesota where he earned a Civil Engineering Degree - Class of 1952. Bill came to Gary, IN shortly thereafter, and began his career at US Steel. That career lasted 32 years until he retired as a Sheet Mill Superintendent in 1984.

Bill was a long-time member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Merrillville. He was an active participant in many sports (golf, ice skating, XC skiing and hiking). He loved travel, the outdoors, and most of all, his family. Some of his favorite places were the Indiana Dunes, the mountains of the American West and his home state of Minnesota. He had many wonderful trips to Europe, Sweden and Alaska. Bill played many rounds of golf at US Steel Supervisors Club in Hobart, of which he was a charter member. He had the same seats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway each Memorial Day weekend for nearly 50 years. Finally, Bill and Mary Lou always had a dog at their side, as he liked to say "Fifty years of Golden Retrievers" that brought them much comfort.