William R. "Bill" Phillippo

WHEATFIELD - William R. "Bill" Phillippo (Ret CPD), age 79. Late of Wheatfield, IN, formerly of South Chicago. Passed away May 4, 2022.

Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Ganz). Loving father of Linda (Rick) Morin and Laura (late Gerard) Barnicle. Cherished grandfather of: Steven, Ricky, Michael, Sabrina, and Morgan. Dearest brother of the late Kenneth Phillippo.

Veteran U.S. Army. Bill was a retired police officer with the Chicago Police Department.

Visitation Monday, May 9, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago. Interment Private. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com

