William R. "Bill" Simmons, Sr.

Sept. 11, 1928 - Dec. 6, 2022

CLERMONT, FL - William R. "Bill" Simmons, Sr., age 94 of Clermont, Florida and formerly of Hobart, Indiana passed away December 6, 2022. He was born on September 11, 1928 in Sesser, Illinois to the late John Raymond and Elizabeth (Loucks) Simmons. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 599 in Hammond for 62 years. He and his wife raised their family in the Gary United Pentecostal Church, which is now Pentecostals of Southlake Church in Merrillville, which he helped build.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen B. (Cockrum) Simmons; son, William (Judith) Simmons, Jr.; daughters, Frances (Ron) Winiarczyk, Jayne Ann (Dave) Atherton all of Clermont, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Simmons; and 8 siblings.

Visitation for Bill will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A funeral service will take place Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

