WANATAH, IN — William R. Ginter Sr., 76, of Wanatah, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was born May 29, 1944, in Gary, IN, to Wilson and Julia (Heavilin) Ginter. Bill graduated from Portage High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force, before starting his career as a Pipefitter with Local 597 in Chicago. He was a member of The Shriners, a 32nd Degree Mason with the Dunes Masonic Lodge in Portage, and a member of American Legion Post 403 in Wanatah. Bill enjoyed spending winters in Florida, fishing, and doing repair work around the house. He will be remembered as a silent leader, who led by example and loved his family endlessly.