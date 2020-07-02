William R. Ginter Sr.
WANATAH, IN — William R. Ginter Sr., 76, of Wanatah, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was born May 29, 1944, in Gary, IN, to Wilson and Julia (Heavilin) Ginter. Bill graduated from Portage High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force, before starting his career as a Pipefitter with Local 597 in Chicago. He was a member of The Shriners, a 32nd Degree Mason with the Dunes Masonic Lodge in Portage, and a member of American Legion Post 403 in Wanatah. Bill enjoyed spending winters in Florida, fishing, and doing repair work around the house. He will be remembered as a silent leader, who led by example and loved his family endlessly.
On August 17, 1968, in Valparaiso, he married Marie Beres, who survives, along with their sons, William (Suzanne) Ginter Jr., of Bremen, IN, and Andy (Angela) Ginter, of Clayton, IN; grandchildren, Zach, Bryce, Brady, Brock, Cameron and Emma; siblings, Rebecca Wright, Virginia (Larry) Poe, Butch (Monette) Ginter and Patricia (Kevin) Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Ginter; and sister, Diane (Carl) Smith.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 3:00–7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Wanatah. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
