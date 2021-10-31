DYER, IN - William R. Gold, age 75 of Dyer, formerly of Crown Point, passed away October 26, 2021. He worked as a lead butcher at Howard and Sons and Jewel Grocery Store.

William was preceded in death by his wife Jan; grandson Nolan. He is survived by his loving wife Sally; children: Scott (Lisa) Gold, Anne (Eric) Jakob, Deanna Furno, Kim (Solo) Pina; grandchildren: Will, Karlie, Sam, Ian, Emily, Tristan, Mason, Rylan, Isabella; many loving nieces, nephews; and extended family.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, chicagolighthouse.org or American Diabetes Association. www.burnsfuneral.com