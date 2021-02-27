VALPARAISO, IN — William R. Reed, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born October 24, 1926, in Mishawaka, IN, to Russell and Flora (Lavering) Reed, graduated from Mishawaka High School, and served proudly with the U.S. Army's 58th Signal Battalion in Japan. Bill had a 44-year career with NIPSCO, retiring in 1991 as customer accounts manager, having served in their Valparaiso and Merrillville offices and assisting in most of NIPSCO's Northwest Indiana office credit departments. He was a member of Valparaiso Kiwanis Club for over 50 years serving as president, and Duneland division lieutenant governor. Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and a 50-year member of Valparaiso Multi-School Building Corporation, of which he served as president for 20 years. He was also a member and past-president of: Band Parents Association, PTA Council, Parkview PTA, 4-H Council, Purdue CARET, the Porter County Extension Board and South Bend Credit Grantor Club. Among a generation of achievers, Bill stood out for his willingness to get involved, take leadership positions, pay attention to details, focus on the future without forgetting the past, and reminding the current generation how important the foundation on which they stood was to their dreams of accomplishment.