William R. Vaclavik

William R. Vaclavik

Jan. 21, 1934 - Jan. 26, 2022

GARY, IN - William R. Vaclavik, age 88, of Gary, Indiana passed away January 26, 2022. He was born on January 21, 1934, in Gary to Rafeal and Elizabeth (Rezon) Vaclavik.

William was a retired U. S. Steel Employee after 34 years of service, and also retired from Catco and several other small jobs that helped keep him busy.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gladys of 62 years married, and his daughter Cheryl.

He is survived by his children: Paul (Jack), William (Theresa), Richard, David (Samantha); grandchildren: April Balash, Rob Balash, Samantha Balash, Morgan Vaclavik, Aidan Parker, and Grayson Vaclavik; great- grandchildren: George and Theodore; and a sister-in-law Paula Gruska.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E. 78TH Ave, Merrillville. Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

