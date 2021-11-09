 Skip to main content
William R. "Willy" Lawrence

Feb. 3, 1961 - Nov. 7, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - William R. "Willy" Lawrence, 60, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born February 3, 1961 in Valparaiso to Bill R. and Sandra Joyce (Stewart) Lawrence.

On June 7, 1980 in Valparaiso, he married his loving wife Barbara Henderson of 41 years who survives. Also surviving are his sons: Billy (Angela Soltis) Lawrence of Valparaiso and Jon (Brandi) Lawrence of Wanatah; three grandchildren: Bianca, Jenavieve and Abby; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Willy was a self employed professional flooring installer working with Tudor Flooring in Valparaiso for 27 years. Willy was a member of the Wanatah American Legion and relished fishing trips with his son Billy, enjoyed woodworking, Nascar, and preparing for the annual hog roast with his sons and making brownies with his grandkids. Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association. He will be missed by all that knew him. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

