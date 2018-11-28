William Ralph Buehler, born on January 23, 1924, died on November 26, 2018. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise Buehler (Coubeau). Loving brother to the late Rosemary Bloom. He is survived by his daughters: Barbara (Tom) Buckley and Patricia Relinski; his grandsons: Christopher Mickel and Robert (Steffeni) Relinski; his great grandson, Robbie Relinski. He is a WWII veteran.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS- KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral service will be held on Friday November 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Christ the King Garden at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of the Calumet Region, are appreciated.