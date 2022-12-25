July 21, 1938 - Dec. 23, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - William Ray Kuehl, 84 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022.

He was born July 21, 1938, in Valparaiso to Edwin and Anna (Gerlach) Kuehl. Bill attended Valparaiso High School, and proudly served in the United States Navy. He made his career with McGill's Manufacturing for over 40 years as an Inspector. Bill was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts for over 60 years, and always prioritized church and family throughout his life. In his spare time, you could find Bill watching golf, reading his Bible, or simply watching nature. He will be remembered as a loving family man, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

On May 13, 1961, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, Bill married the love of his life, Delores "Dee" Mason, who preceded him in death in 1993. He is survived by their children: Charlene (Rich) Rose of Garfield, AR, and Charles "Chuck" (Jennae) Kuehl of Missoula, MO; grandson, Kenneth (Sierra) Kuehl; and sister, Betty Hefner. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Edwin "Sonny" Kuehl.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers for the attention, friendship and care provided to Bill in his last years. Their professional care and kindness were greatly appreciated.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 507 S. Rose Ave., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.

Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.