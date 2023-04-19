Aug. 9, 1933 - April 14, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - William "Red" G. Mansfield, 89 of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan Mansfield; sons, David Mansfield and Martin (late Wendy) Mansfield; granddaughter, Cori Mansfield; sister, Joan (Hugh) Gahan; several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Red served with the U.S. Army. He retired from AT&T and then retired from Cook County Hospital. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) in his memory would be appreciated.