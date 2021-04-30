William Robert Alexander
Sept. 14, 1951 — March 31, 2021
CARMEL, IN — William Robert Alexander, 69, of Carmel, IN, passed away March 31, 2021, after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Bill was born on September 14, 1951, to Robert S. Alexander and Rosemary L. (Goettsch) Alexander in Hammond, IN.
Bill graduated from Munster High School, class of 1969. Always an adventurous soul, Bill journeyed to Lancaster, CA, and experienced life on the West Coast. He later returned and set roots in Dyer, IN. Bill was close to his family, friends and his beloved dog, Shadow.
Bill was quite a handyman, who could always fix anything that was broken. His interests included cars, rock music and nature. Bill and Susan loved attending concerts such as Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Eric Clapton and Tom Petty. Bill enjoyed a bonfire, chilling to some classic rock, a lively exchange of views; all while marveling at the night sky with his wife, Susan, friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Shanteau Alexander; son, Michael (Jennifer) Alexander; stepdaughter, Jessica Walker; sister, Jeanne M. Alexander (John Thorse); and brother, Thomas E. (September) Alexander. Bill is further survived by his grandsons, Hunter Alexander, Bryce Walker and Logan Walker; and affectionately known as "Wild" Uncle Bill to his niece, Tieg E. Alexander and nephews: Dillon J. Thorse, Nicholas (Emily) Ferrer, Andrew (Emily) Ferrer and Zachary D. Smith and numerous friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosemary Alexander; his brother, James R. Alexander; and his nephew, Trevor Alexander.
Please join family and friends in a Celebration of Bill's Life to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Heritage Park, 1154 Ridge Road, Munster, IN. Please dress in casual attire, as you will be invited to participate in planting native flowers and shrubs in William's memory. For an update, please contact https://www.facebook.com/tom.alexander.5205
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: Tunnel2Towers.org, Humaneindiana.org, or Pancreatic Cancer Association www.pancan.org
Winston Churchill was quoted as saying on his 75th birthday: "I am ready to meet my Maker. Whether my Maker is ready for the ordeal of meeting me is another story."