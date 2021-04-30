William Robert Alexander

Sept. 14, 1951 — March 31, 2021

CARMEL, IN — William Robert Alexander, 69, of Carmel, IN, passed away March 31, 2021, after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Bill was born on September 14, 1951, to Robert S. Alexander and Rosemary L. (Goettsch) Alexander in Hammond, IN.

Bill graduated from Munster High School, class of 1969. Always an adventurous soul, Bill journeyed to Lancaster, CA, and experienced life on the West Coast. He later returned and set roots in Dyer, IN. Bill was close to his family, friends and his beloved dog, Shadow.

Bill was quite a handyman, who could always fix anything that was broken. His interests included cars, rock music and nature. Bill and Susan loved attending concerts such as Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Eric Clapton and Tom Petty. Bill enjoyed a bonfire, chilling to some classic rock, a lively exchange of views; all while marveling at the night sky with his wife, Susan, friends and family.