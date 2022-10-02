William Robert "Bill" Johnson

Nov. 18, 1932 - Sept. 29, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - William Robert "Bill" Johnson, age 89 of Portage, IN passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born on November 18, 1932 in Peru, IL to William and Helen (Gaede) Johnson.

William is survived by his loving wife, Frances (Chruby) Johnson; daughter, Mary (Mike) Chandler; five sons, William Johnson II, David Johnson, Alan Johnson, Ron Johnson, Daniel Johnson; three granddaughters, Amber (Bobby) Furnish, Noelle (Darby) Debreus, Rachael Johnson; four grandsons, Kyle Johnson, Anthony Coberg, Christopher Johnson, Vincent Johnson; five great grandchildren; sister in law, Peggy Johnson; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Johnson.

William was a United States Army Veteran who served in Korea, and member of American Legion Post 260. He retired from Olsen Cadillac where he worked as an Auto Mechanic for 40 years. Bill loved antique cars, especially Buicks and owned many in his lifetime. He was a member of the Buick Club of America and the Winamac Car Club. Bill loved to watch sports, especially football, and was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Notre Dame. He took great pleasure in watching the Lawrence Welk Show.

Bill was proud of all of his children, and that his oldest son was a member of the Portage High School State Championship football team in 1977. Bill enjoyed traveling to different parts of the country with the Buick Club of America. He enjoyed visiting his hometown of LaSalle, IL and visiting relatives and High School friends. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 am at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.