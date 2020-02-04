William Rolniak, Jr. "Wally"

IN LOVING MEMORY Happy 16th Anniversary In Heaven. Days will pass and turn into years, but we will always remember you with some smiles and some tears. We love and miss you each day. We can't believe it's 16 years since you left us. Love, Moe, Nicole and Denise.

