William Rowden

MUNSTER, IN - William Rowden, 94, of Munster, passed away at Munster Community Hospital on May 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife June, and son Marty Rowden (Barbara). He is survived by his son Michael Rowden (Marisa) and daughters: Sandy Spencer and Carol Walker (Russ).

A gravesite ceremony will take place on Monday, May 24, 2021 at CONCORDIA CEMETERY, 6551 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN at 11:00 AM. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

