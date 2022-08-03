William S. "Bill" Horvat

Aug. 6, 1963 - July 28, 2022

MUNSTER - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William "Bill" Horvat, age 58. Bill died suddenly on July 28, 2022, at Community Hospital in Munster, on what would have been Broz's 84th birthday.

Bill is survived by his loving mother, Janice Horvat; and many colleagues and friends throughout Northwest Indiana; especially the crew at Giovanni's. Preceded in death by his grandparents: Elaine and Louis Horvat; Jan's longtime significant other; and Bill's mentor, Richard "Broz" Brozovich.

Bill was raised in Highland and graduated from Highland High School. He also received a B.A. from Indiana State University and a M.S. in Special Education from Purdue Northwest. He was a former teacher for the School City of Hammond and the Griffith Public Schools. Bill was a Cubs fan.

Cremation services handled by Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, Highland. Rest in peace, son and friend!