VALPARAISO, IN - William S. Ketner, Jr., 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born June 30, 1930 in Ganister, PA to the late William S. and Anna E. (Miller) Ketner, Sr. Bill retired from the U.S. Navy, serving for 20 years. While helping raise three children, Bill attended night school, first earning an associate's degree and then completing his bachelor's degree. He worked for the State of Indiana for 10 years, earning retirement and then Bill worked for and retired from GTE, where he was the supervisor of buildings and grounds. He was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Post 94. Bill enjoyed woodworking, making doll houses and furniture.