William S. Ketner, Jr.
June 30, 1930 - Sept. 19, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - William S. Ketner, Jr., 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born June 30, 1930 in Ganister, PA to the late William S. and Anna E. (Miller) Ketner, Sr. Bill retired from the U.S. Navy, serving for 20 years. While helping raise three children, Bill attended night school, first earning an associate's degree and then completing his bachelor's degree. He worked for the State of Indiana for 10 years, earning retirement and then Bill worked for and retired from GTE, where he was the supervisor of buildings and grounds. He was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Post 94. Bill enjoyed woodworking, making doll houses and furniture.
On May 4, 1957 in Aberdeen, MD, Bill married Dorothy Robinson who preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by his children, Elaine (Thomas) Browne, Brian (Cindy) Ketner, and Lynne (Roger) Shei; grandchildren: Jessica (Sean) Napier, Christina Ketner, Emily (Dustin) Waters, Amanda (Bryan) Votaw, Eddie (Anna) Shei, Heather Pedersen, and Erin Shei; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church 1901 Evans Ave., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Cremation will follow and interment of ashes will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or the American Red Cross. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.