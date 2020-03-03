Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LAKE STATION, IN - William S. Melican, age 66 of Lake Station, passed away February 28, 2020. Funeral service Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Wednesday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For complete obituary go to www.burnsfuneral.com.