×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
LAKE STATION, IN - William S. Melican, age 66 of Lake Station, passed away February 28, 2020. Funeral service Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Wednesday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For complete obituary go to www.burnsfuneral.com.