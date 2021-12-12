April 27, 1930 - December 5, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - William S. Odar, age 91, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
William is survived by his three sons: William S. (Ann Marie) Odar Jr., Daniel (Vicki) Odar, Robert (Norma) Odar; five grandchildren: Mark Odar, Alison, Nicholas Odar, Luis Guillen, Jenny (Chris) McDaniel, Michael (Caity Jo) Odar, Melissa Odar, and Steven Odar; and five great-grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Odar; and brothers: Joseph Odar, Charles Odar; and sister Rosemary Wilson.
William is a graduate of Tolleston High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps., fighting in the Korean Conflict. William then became a bricklayer at LTV Steel. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed meeting with his "Gang" at Dunkin Donuts.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.
Additional visitation will take place at 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410. Interment to follow at Mt. Mercy in Gary, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William's name to American Diabetes Association.
