April 27, 1930 - December 5, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - William S. Odar, age 91, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

William is survived by his three sons: William S. (Ann Marie) Odar Jr., Daniel (Vicki) Odar, Robert (Norma) Odar; five grandchildren: Mark Odar, Alison, Nicholas Odar, Luis Guillen, Jenny (Chris) McDaniel, Michael (Caity Jo) Odar, Melissa Odar, and Steven Odar; and five great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Odar; and brothers: Joseph Odar, Charles Odar; and sister Rosemary Wilson.

William is a graduate of Tolleston High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps., fighting in the Korean Conflict. William then became a bricklayer at LTV Steel. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed meeting with his "Gang" at Dunkin Donuts.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.