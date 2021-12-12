 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William S. Odar

William S. Odar

April 27, 1930 - December 5, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - William S. Odar, age 91, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

William is survived by his three sons: William S. (Ann Marie) Odar Jr., Daniel (Vicki) Odar, Robert (Norma) Odar; five grandchildren: Mark Odar, Alison, Nicholas Odar, Luis Guillen, Jenny (Chris) McDaniel, Michael (Caity Jo) Odar, Melissa Odar, and Steven Odar; and five great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Odar; and brothers: Joseph Odar, Charles Odar; and sister Rosemary Wilson.

William is a graduate of Tolleston High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps., fighting in the Korean Conflict. William then became a bricklayer at LTV Steel. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed meeting with his "Gang" at Dunkin Donuts.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.

Additional visitation will take place at 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410. Interment to follow at Mt. Mercy in Gary, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William's name to American Diabetes Association.

Visit William's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 6 dead in Amazon building collapse, Edwardsville fire chief says

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts