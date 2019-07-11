HAMMOND, IN - William S. Prosk, age 69, of Hammond, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born to Theodore Prosk and Dorie Heup on September 3, 1949 in Chicago, IL.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Rachelle; children: Ted Prosk, Lisa Prosk, Jeremy (Angeline) Prosk and Jill (David) O'Brien; grandchildren: Joshua, Dori, Hayden, Maddison, Hunter, Holden and Zoey; siblings Roberta Prosk and Stewart (Nancy) Prosk; numerous nieces and nephews.
William was laid to rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
