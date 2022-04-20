VALPARAISO, IN - William Sidney Andrews, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born March 1, 1933 in Ripley, TN to the late William Ivan and Beatrice (Smith) Andrews. Bill was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and attended Auburn University. He worked for 53 years as a civil engineer for Cole Associates/DLZ. Bill was a former member of the First Baptist Church, Ripley, TN and Calvary Church, Valparaiso and was a member of Rotary Club and I.S.P.L.S. He was an avid hunter, golfer, huge Valpo Vikings fan, and a Cubs, Bears, and NASCAR fan. Bill will be remembered for his great sense of humor, work ethic, and his love of family.