March 1, 1933 - April 16, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - William Sidney Andrews, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born March 1, 1933 in Ripley, TN to the late William Ivan and Beatrice (Smith) Andrews. Bill was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and attended Auburn University. He worked for 53 years as a civil engineer for Cole Associates/DLZ. Bill was a former member of the First Baptist Church, Ripley, TN and Calvary Church, Valparaiso and was a member of Rotary Club and I.S.P.L.S. He was an avid hunter, golfer, huge Valpo Vikings fan, and a Cubs, Bears, and NASCAR fan. Bill will be remembered for his great sense of humor, work ethic, and his love of family.
On September 1, 1955 in Ripley, TN, Bill married Ann McMahan who preceded him in death in 2007. He is survived by his daughters: Andrea (Steve) Krstovich, Catherine Andrews Saponaro, and Sarah Andrews; grandsons: Nicholas (Erica) and Zachary (Mercedes) Saponaro; great-grandchildren: Alexis and Roury Farnum, Kyan Graves, and Otto Saponaro; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was also preceded in death by his infant son, William Thomas Andrews; daughter, Claudia Andrews; grandson, Dustin Andrews Farnum; and sisters, Gloria (Devon) Lewis and Patricia Townsend.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.