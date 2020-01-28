CROWN POINT, IN - William "Skip" Boyd Moore, Jr., age 58, of Crown Point, passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born in Cleveland OH to the parents of William Boyd Sr., Ethel Kate (Voyles) Moore. Skip participated in track and swimming in high school, was the state champion cross country runner. He enjoyed five years of Taekwondo and loved Nascar. He served six years in the National Guard. Skip was retired after 25 years at Illinois Laborers Union Local #5. He loved golfing and watching football with his brother, was loved by many and enjoyed life to the fullest.