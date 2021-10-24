 Skip to main content
William Steinbeck

William Steinbeck

William Steinbeck

Oct. 24, 1937 - June 26, 2009

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM STEINBECK ON HIS 13TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

As time goes by without you and days turn into years they hold a million memories and a thousand silent tears. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Give Michelle a big hug and kiss from all of us. All of our love Loving Wife, Anne; Sons: Bill (Tina); David (Joanna) and Grandchildren.

