William Stephen Hicks "Big Bill"

As a young child, Bill grew up playing in Marktown until the street lights came on. He played Little League at Club Ki-Yowga, as an adult he enjoyed softball and bowling. Bill was well known for his "sense of humor", quick wit, and that big smile. He will always be the #1 Cubs and Steelers fan. Bill had become an avid dart player and was a beer connoisseur; he also enjoyed touring craft breweries and occasional wine tastings. Family was most important to him and he enjoyed yearly family vacations and summer cookouts. Uncle Bill could always be spotted at his nephews baseball and basketball games. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all! To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com