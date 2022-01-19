May 23, 1970 - Jan. 14, 2022
HAMMOND - William Stephen Hicks "Big Bill", age 51 of Hammond, IN formerly of East Chicago (Marktown), passed away suddenly on Friday, January 14, 2022. He is survived by his loving family: mother, Judy Hicks; siblings: Christine Hicks, David (Lourdes) Hicks, Leslie (Jesse Munoz) Hicks-Guajardo and Steve Hicks; nieces and nephews: Celine (Dustin Sexton) Guajardo, David Hicks, Jr., Timothy and Louis Munoz; great-niece, Lydia Sexton; special friend, Rachel Albaugh, along with a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Billie Hicks and infant sister, Lorie Hicks.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2022.
"Big Bill" as he was affectionately known, was born in Hammond, IN on May 23, 1970. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and a great friend to many. He grew up in the Marktown neighborhood of East Chicago and lived there most of his life, then moved to Hammond several years ago. Early on he was employed at Safety Kleen in East Chicago and most recently worked for Tradebe Environmental Services (formerly Pollution Control Industries) for the last 21 years most recently as a receiving supervisor.
As a young child, Bill grew up playing in Marktown until the street lights came on. He played Little League at Club Ki-Yowga, as an adult he enjoyed softball and bowling. Bill was well known for his "sense of humor", quick wit, and that big smile. He will always be the #1 Cubs and Steelers fan. Bill had become an avid dart player and was a beer connoisseur; he also enjoyed touring craft breweries and occasional wine tastings. Family was most important to him and he enjoyed yearly family vacations and summer cookouts. Uncle Bill could always be spotted at his nephews baseball and basketball games. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all! To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com