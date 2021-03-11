ANDERSON, IN - William T. Ramsey, age 93, of Anderson formerly of Hammond entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He is survived by his two sons: Michael Ramsey and Steven Ramsey; daughter, Debra (Edward) Langan; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, B.J Ramsey; sisters: Yvonne and Bonnie.

Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Josephine Adeline Ramsey; parents James and Ida Ramsey; daughters: Pamela Ramsey and Tina Barns; sisters: Ruby and Jeri.

Bill was a proud Army WWII Veteran having served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He had lived in the Hammond area since 1953.

Funeral services were private from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN 46323. Burial with his wife Josephine will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.