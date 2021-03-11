 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William T. Ramsey

William T. Ramsey

{{featured_button_text}}
William T. Ramsey

ANDERSON, IN - William T. Ramsey, age 93, of Anderson formerly of Hammond entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He is survived by his two sons: Michael Ramsey and Steven Ramsey; daughter, Debra (Edward) Langan; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, B.J Ramsey; sisters: Yvonne and Bonnie.

Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Josephine Adeline Ramsey; parents James and Ida Ramsey; daughters: Pamela Ramsey and Tina Barns; sisters: Ruby and Jeri.

Bill was a proud Army WWII Veteran having served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He had lived in the Hammond area since 1953.

Funeral services were private from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN 46323. Burial with his wife Josephine will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: USW, Mrvan hail Protecting the Right to Organize Act as good for unions, workers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts