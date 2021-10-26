William Terry Ray, Sr.

He was preceded in death by parents, Luther and Elizabeth (Dixon) Ray of Baltimore, MD, and eight of his siblings of which he was the youngest. One sibling survives, Beulah Deaver of Hampstead, MD. Also preceding William in death was his first wife of almost 40 years Linda (Thompson). They had three children: William Ray Jr. (Thea), Rhonda Ray, and Julie Jaeger. Grandchildren include: Lindsey Irelan (Michael), Jeremy Ray, Wyatt Wilson, Britney (Wilson) Minacapelli, Mathew Jaeger; and great-grandson, Camron Irelan.

William was an Ordained Pentecostal Minister who truly loved God. He was an amazing example of a good Christian man, a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved to cook and had cooked graciously for many throughout the years. When not cooking, he was fishing. Living in Florida, William had retired in a good state to catch REALLY BIG FISH, and he did! Before retirement, one of his jobs was a high voltage electrician in the coal mines of Kentucky. The crew would not enter the mine before "Preacher" said prayer every day. He has earned his "Crown of Righteousness". Our beloved William (Bill) is SO SO loved and missed, and will FOREVER live in our hearts!