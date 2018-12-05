INDIANAPOLIS, IN - William Thomas Smith, Jr. age 46 Indianapolis, died suddenly of a heart attack, Sunday December 2, 2018.
Survivors Loving wife Emily Warner Smith and mother-in-law Diane Marten of Indianapolis. father-in-law Bob Warner, step mother-in-law Jan Warner, and Sam and Claire Warner. Parents Ruth and Bill Smith of Valpo; brother Tom Smith (Stephanie) of Solsberry, IN; sisters: Sue Nobles of Hobart, Debbie (Bruce) Mason of Norman, OK, Diane Smith of Valpo. Many nieces and nephews. Loving son and husband. Dearly missed by family and friends. We love you Will.