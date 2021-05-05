William 'Tink' Jones

MUNSTER, IN — William "Tink" Jones, 81, of Munster, IN, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret; daughter, Carrie Jones; sons, Fred, John (Tina) and Paul Jones; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN.

Tink served with the U.S. Army and retired from LTV Steel after 36 years of service. He volunteered at Buckley Homestead for 17 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Share Foundation in his memory would be appreciated.