 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William 'Tink' Jones

William 'Tink' Jones

William 'Tink' Jones

MUNSTER, IN — William "Tink" Jones, 81, of Munster, IN, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret; daughter, Carrie Jones; sons, Fred, John (Tina) and Paul Jones; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN.

Tink served with the U.S. Army and retired from LTV Steel after 36 years of service. He volunteered at Buckley Homestead for 17 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Share Foundation in his memory would be appreciated.

www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts