William V. Kretz

DeMOTTE, IN — William V. Kretz, 71, of DeMotte, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home. He was born December 1, 1948, in Gary, IN, the son of Vernon and Bernetta (Russell) Kretz.

William attended public school and spent a year at Purdue University. He celebrated 39 years of marriage to Phyllis Cauley. William was a machinist at U.S. Steel. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and Royal Order of the Moose Lodge. William enjoyed gardening and loved FarmAll tractors and farming.

William is survived by his wife, Phyllis Kretz, of DeMotte, IN; mother, Bernetta (Walter) Karstensen, of Crown Point, IN; daughters, Jennifer Kretz, of Lafayette, IN, and Kelly Kretz, of Calumet City, IL; stepchildren, James Valois, John Valois, William Valois and Tammy Valois; grandchildren, Taylor, Kayla and Tristan Frye, Kendall (Loren) Couts, Shawn, Morgan, Noah and Joshua Valois; a great-grandson, Jonathan Couts; brother, Terry (Deborah) Kretz; and sister, Debbie Summers.

He was preceded in death by his father.

William's wishes were to be cremated and taken home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

