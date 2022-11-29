April 23, 1949 - Nov. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - William W. Mundell, age 73, of Valparaiso, IN; formerly of Portage, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022.

William is survived by his wife, Jolene E. Mundell (nee Pawlicki); children: Matthew E. Mundell, Mark J. (Amy) Mundell, and Jessica A. (Peter) Delinck; grandchildren: Luke Mundell, Thomas Mundell, Vincent Delinck, and Edward Delinck; brother, Robert L. (Cindy) Mundell; sisters: Susan E. (Robert) Simpson and Melissa R. (Kenneth) Dike; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Lawson officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in William's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

For the complete obituary, visit William's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.