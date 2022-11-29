 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William W. Mundell

  • 0

April 23, 1949 - Nov. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - William W. Mundell, age 73, of Valparaiso, IN; formerly of Portage, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022.

William is survived by his wife, Jolene E. Mundell (nee Pawlicki); children: Matthew E. Mundell, Mark J. (Amy) Mundell, and Jessica A. (Peter) Delinck; grandchildren: Luke Mundell, Thomas Mundell, Vincent Delinck, and Edward Delinck; brother, Robert L. (Cindy) Mundell; sisters: Susan E. (Robert) Simpson and Melissa R. (Kenneth) Dike; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Lawson officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in William's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

For the complete obituary, visit William's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts