William "Wally" Rolniak, Jr.

Happy 57th Birthday, We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and days before that too. Today, we are celebrating and missing you lots on what would have been your 57th Birthday! Wish you were here to celebrate. We'll be having a drink (or two) in honor of your birthday. Love you and miss you, Happy Birthday! Love, Moe, Nicole, Denise, Hayden, Benjamin, Matt and Tom.

