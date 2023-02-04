William "Wally" Rolniak Jr. Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IN LOVING MEMORY Happy 19th Anniversary In Heaven.Thinking of you everyday miss you more than words can say.We love you! Love, Moe, Nicole and Matt, Denise and Tom and Grandbabies Tags William "wally" Rolniak Jr. Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Scientists can tell what you eat by analyzing your hair U.S. and South Korean forces conduct joint military drills as North Korea warns of war U.S. and South Korean forces conduct joint military drills as North Korea warns of war Does having more moons in the sky mean a longer time on Earth? Does having more moons in the sky mean a longer time on Earth? Carbon capturing concrete could be the future of green construction Carbon capturing concrete could be the future of green construction