IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM "WALLY" ROLNIAK JR. ON HIS 57TH BIRTHDAY. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried, if love alone would have saved you, you would have never died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one can ever fill. A light from our household is gone, a voice from our love is stilled, a place in our vacant home, which never can be filled. Some may think you are forgotten, though on Earth you are no more, but in our memory you are with us, as you always were before. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, a part of us went with you the day God called you Home. Your precious memories are keepsakes, with which we never part, God has you safely in His keeping, but we have you forever in our hearts. Thinking of you always and loving you forever. Mom, Dad, Debbie, Michelle and Stacey