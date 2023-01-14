William Ward (Bill) Moore

March 9, 1940 - Jan. 7, 2023

VALPARAISO - It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Bill Moore passed away from heart failure on Saturday, January 7, at the age of 82.

William Ward Moore (Bill) was born to Russell Merle and Mary Louise (Seel) Moore in Gary, Indiana on March 9, 1940, joining older siblings, Jack and Carol, and later becoming big brother and partner-in-crime to Jim. Bill was raised in Gary, spent summers delivering the photos developed in his parents' photo shop, and was a proud graduate of Horace Mann High School (class of ’58). Bill studied mechanical engineering at Purdue University (class of ’63) where he made lifelong friends and performed some of his most outrageous pranks as a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was notorious for tutoring calculus and playing pinochle simultaneously. Legend has it that he enjoyed Chemistry 101 so much, he took the class three times. He was funny, a practical joker, wickedly smart and exceedingly kind.

Following graduation, Bill worked at Inland Steel in East Chicago, starting as a mechanical foreman, for 42 years. After a sabbatical, he did consulting work for Dango & Dienenthal.

Bill met Nancy (nee Parko), his wife of 57 years, in the hospital - charming her as his student nurse following knee surgery. They became loving parents to Stacey (husband, Walter) Zuchold and Craig Moore, and later devoted grandparents to Caroline, Andrew and Elizabeth (Lulu) Zuchold. Bill's greatest joy was his family and he unfailingly put them first, never missing a sporting or school event. Always loads of fun and a softie at heart, he spent many happy hours with his grandkids building Legos, watching movies and taking secret trips to the A&W for root beer floats in his convertible. He could fix or construct almost anything; in addition to Lego towers, doll houses and electric circuits, he built a stepstool, sandbox with benches and a kid-sized picnic table for his grandchildren. He treasured and was immensely proud of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In return, he was fiercely loved and will be deeply missed by them all.

In addition to his family, Bill loved boating on Lake Michigan, water skiing, trips in the Florida Keys with Jim & Toni (his brother and sister-in-law), photography, golf, softball, fishing, Key Largo, Traverse City, black licorice, racing his Austin-Healey Sprite and devouring his sister's cherry pie - not necessarily in that order. Bill was crazy about all sports, but most enthusiastically supported the teams from Chesterton High School and Purdue. As a committed fan he attended countless games, meets and matches over the years with his son and best friend, Craig. Their shared passion took them all over IN and sometimes out-of-state to root for the Trojans, Boilermakers, and anyone playing Indiana University. Those who know him take solace in the fact that Bill spent his last evening doing something he loved - cheering the CHS basketball team to a victory - before his heart gave out and he passed on to his heavenly home quickly and peacefully.

Bill had a long history of heart disease, undergoing the first of two open heart surgeries at age 41, followed by many additional stents and procedures. He never complained and never failed to playfully entertain//harass the outstanding healthcare team who took wonderful care of him for many years. Bill's family is tremendously grateful to Drs. Hector Marchand Sr. and Jr., Dr. John Lopez and Dr. Sandeep Sehgal for their excellent and thoughtful care. Bill's final wish was that others might benefit from his health struggles and so, at his request, his earthly body will be studied by medical researchers. Bill's heart was not always healthy, but it was always generous. He made many anonymous donations to families in need in the area - sometimes delivering envelopes of cash late at night in order to go undetected. While he never wanted to be recognized or thanked, his family suggests that performing an act of kindness with Bill in mind would be a wonderful way to honor his memory. Alternatively, donations are suggested to Chesterton High School Athletics or the Purdue Women's Volleyball Team through the John Purdue Club in lieu of flowers. No services are planned at this time.

Chesterton High School Athletics donations can be made through Duneland Education Foundation, 411 S 5th Street #1, Chesterton, IN 46304.

Purdue Women's Volleyball Team donations can be made online at www.purdueforlife.org//johnpurdueclub//

Please share your wonderful memories with the family at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.