LANSING, IL - William "Will" Mazan, age 87 of Lansing, Illinois passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. Will is survived by his beloved wife Joan (nee Dombro) Mazan. Loving father of Renee and Thomas Mazan. Also surviving are brother in law Tom (Maureen) Dombro and many nieces, nephews and friends. Will was preceded in death by his loving parents Joseph and Camelia Mazan and his loving siblings.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with services immediately following, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Will, will be laid to rest at Saint Casimir Catholic Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois.

Will was a meat cutter for many years, working at Jewel and then at Oak Foods later in his career. Will proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, travelling and bowling. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com