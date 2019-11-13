MUNSTER, IN - William "WWW" Wright age 70, of Munster, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Friday November 8, 2019. William is survived by the love of his life, Theresa Muffett; dearest children, Michael Wright of Merrillville and Amanda Wright of Crown Point; precious grandchildren BreAnn, Dawson and Ethan Anderson; brother, Donn (Christine) Wright; sister, Mara (Ray) Floyd; other family members, Marie (late, Edward) Zambo, Marilyn (late, Bob) Bean and Edward (Krystal) Zambo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Janet Wright; and brother, Jon Wright.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from 3:00–7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM service with Rev. Mark Pavlina officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.
William retired after 42 years of service as a machinist from Inland Steel then ArcelorMittal Steel. He was an avid reader. William will be dearly remembered and missed for his unique sense of humor. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com