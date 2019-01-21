Try 1 month for 99¢
Willie "Doug" Holland

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIE 'DOUG' HOLLAND JANUARY 21, 2019. Happy 62nd Birthday! We miss your love, smiling way and pleasant face. We think of you daily.

Love, Juanita, Brandy, Douglas, Corey, LaTonya, Tamrah, Jamese And Shadrach (AJ)

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.