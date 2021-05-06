HAMMOND, IN - Willie E. Early, Sr., (Lil Willie), age 84, of Hammond passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. Willie moved to Hammond when he was 16 years old and spent the rest of his life in the community. He was retired from Hammond Valve Corporation with over 30 years of service.

He is survived by his two daughters Joyce and Nadine; two sons Willie, Jr. and Demond; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Mattie B. Early; his parents, Mose and Ethel Early; sister, Levonia Lambert; and brother, Arthur Lee Early.

Private funeral services will be held at SMITH, BIZZELL AND WARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408 on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Visitation will precede the service – Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 12:00pm-7pm at SMITH, BIZZELL AND WARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408.

Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Willie E. Early, Sr. to the following: Symphony Chesterton, 2775 Village Point, Chesterton, IN 46304, DementiaSociety.orgonate and Visiting Nurse Association Foundation, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.