EAST CHICAGO, IN - Willie F. Wilson Jr., 77, of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Willie was born January 4, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas. He was a retiree of Inland Steel after over 30 years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memories four children, Tanya Brown, Zonja (Donta) Johnson, Bryant Wilson, and Willie (Lynette) Wilson III; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; brother Charles (Frankie)Wilson of Texas and a host of other family and friends.

Celebration of life will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at noon at St. Patrick's Church 3810 Grand Blvd in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith IN.