 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willie F. Wilson, Jr.

  • 0
Willie F. Wilson, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Willie F. Wilson Jr., 77, of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Willie was born January 4, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas. He was a retiree of Inland Steel after over 30 years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memories four children, Tanya Brown, Zonja (Donta) Johnson, Bryant Wilson, and Willie (Lynette) Wilson III; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; brother Charles (Frankie)Wilson of Texas and a host of other family and friends.

Celebration of life will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at noon at St. Patrick's Church 3810 Grand Blvd in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith IN.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts