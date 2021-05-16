HAMMOND, IN - Willie Jean Smith was born on April 5, 1927 in Crockett Mills, TN. She departed this life on May 9, 2021, at the age of 94.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis: one grandson, Andre Cash and seven siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons: Eric O. (Sandra) Smith; Anthony L. Smith both of Hammond, IN and Marcus E. Smith of Martinsburg, WV; nephew Al. B. Warren of Gary, IN who was raised as a son; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.