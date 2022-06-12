GARY, IN - Willie Mae Leonard, age 105, of Gary formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary.

Survived by one daughter, Regina Chandler; one son, Walter Leonard; five grandchildren: Angelo B. (Dr. Earline) Scott, Kenneth A. (Althea) Scott, Trudie (Samuel H., V) Ingram, Bernae (Harry) Johnson and David Tyner, II; goddaughter, Loretta Pugh; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other relatives; and friends.

Preceded in death by daughters: Mary W. Scott, Barbara Tyner and Mary Evans.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist, 4756 Melville Avenue, East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Carlton Barnes officiating.

Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Leonard family during their time of loss.