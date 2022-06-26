EAST CHICAGO - Willie Mae Williams, age 88 of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago, IN. She is survived by one son, Kerry A. Williams (Carmen) of East Chicago, IN; two daughters, Rita and Beverly Williams of East Chicago, IN; one grandson, Tyrone Griffin of East Chicago, IN; one granddaughter, Deana Williams of Merrillville, IN; three great-grandchildren, Braiden Griffin of East Chicago, IN, Ulani Griffin of Indianapolis, IN and Raquan Williamson of Merrillville, IN; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Williams and parents.