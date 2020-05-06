HAMMOND, IN — Willie Thomas Graves Sr., "Tee," 77, of Hammond passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Community Hospital in Munster. Willie is survived by his devoted, loving wife, Judith "Smith" Graves of Hammond; two sons, that he loved dearly, Willie (Kimberly) Graves, Jr of Lavista, NE, Bryant Graves of Gary, IN; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Willie is also survived by two sisters, Delois Henning and Ermon Jean Estes, both of Ripley, TN, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Willie was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie "Graves" Estes and brother, Albert Graves.