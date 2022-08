In Loving Memory of Willie Thomas Patton. Five years ago today, we had to say goodbye. Although, you are not here physically - when the warm sun is on our face, the wind blows through our hair, the birds are singing, the rain is falling and the snow is glistening, we know you are still here with us. Fly high and free my love! Love always and forever, Becky, Derek, Stephanie, Tonya and your grandkids, Logan Kyle and Emma Anne