Willis F. Jones, Jr.

Mar. 3, 1979 — Dec. 12, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Willis F. Jones, Jr., 42, of Hammond passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Leyna Perry Jones; loving pets, Rocky and Teddy; loving mother, Betty; brother to Sandra (Gary), Donald(Donna), Ronald, Paula (Kenny), and Sandy (Don); son-in-law to Dee (Larry); brother-in-law to Nina (Greg), uncle to many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

Preceded in death by his father, Willis Jones, Sr.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at noon at the Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 W. Ridge Rd., Gary, IN 46408.

Willis loved his family, friends and everything he did in life, he was the protector of his family. He loved working on cars. Willis was taken from us all way to soon.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.

